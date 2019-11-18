Malaysians see ulterior motive in Finas chief’s call to censor Netflix

On Saturday, Ahmad Idham was reported as claiming that parents are worried over Netflix’s uncensored content, alleging that they may negatively affect the country’s youth. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Finas chief executive Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nazri’s call for authorities to censor Netflix might be motivated by his agency’s arrangement with a rival streaming service, Malaysians suggested on social media today.

Internet users have dug up a Facebook post by an “Aflix” local streaming service that thanked Ahmad Idham for their cooperation.

“Finas Malaysia agreed to contribute archive content to Aflix and work together to promote aflix to the industry.

“Inshaallah we will work together to promote aflix as 1st ethical entertainment platform in Malaysia. Thanks En Ahmad Idham and kru from Finas,” the company said in the September 30 post.

“Aflix” is currently the top trending topic for Twitter in Malaysia, with most posts pointing out the apparent collusion.

On Saturday, Harian Metro reported Ahmad Idham as claiming that parents are worried over uncensored content, alleging that they may negatively affect the country’s youth.

His reported remarks invited swift backlash online, including users who pointed out that Netflix and other streaming services included clearly defined parental control mechanisms to filter out undesirable content.

Finas is the agency tasked with developing the country’s film industry, as well as encouraging filmmakers and providing assistance in the form of loan facilities and rental of shooting equipment as well as film production facilities, preview halls and studios.

Finas is involved in the promotion of filming in Malaysia, and with the implementation of the Investors Promotion Act, 1986 also censured local film and video production activities.