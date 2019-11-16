Finas calls for Putrajaya to censor Netflix here

Finas chief executive Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nazri has the government urged to censor contents of popular streaming platform Netflix. — Picture courtesy of Intagram/Ahmad Idham

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Malaysia National Film Development Corporation (Finas) has reportedly urged Putrajaya to censor contents of popular streaming platform Netflix.

Harian Metro reported Finas chief executive Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nazri as claiming that parents are worried over uncensored contents, alleging that they may negatively affect the country’s youth.

“Although censorship is not under Finas’ jurisdiction, we are viewing it seriously as the contents will give negative effects if they remain unmonitored from now,” he reportedly said.

“We took the approach to control the local film and television contents, but those from international sources remain open.

“Those will all provide risk to the mind development of children if it is not started now,” he added, referring to censorship.

Finas is the agency tasked with developing the country’s film industry, as well as encouraging filmmakers and providing assistance in the form of loan facilities and rental of shooting equipment as well as film production facilities, preview halls and studios.

Finas is involved in the promotion of filming in Malaysia, and with the implementation of the Investors Promotion Act, 1986 also censured local film and video production activities.

Ahmad Idham and Finas’ suggestion have received intense backlash among Malaysians online, who called the remark another way of interfering in personal entertainment.

Many also highlighted that adults can use the parental content lock available in such applications to self-regulate children’s viewing.

Earlier this year, Umno’s Kuala Kangsar MP Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid and PAS’ Bachok MP Nik Muhammad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz have also brought the matter to Parliament calling for censorship against sexual and LGBT-friendly content in streaming platforms.