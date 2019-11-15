No ‘blackouts’ during Tanjung Piai poll, TNB promises

Puah said 80 TNB staff from Johor and Jasin, Melaka had been mobilised for duty in Tanjung Piai. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 15 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has taken measures to ensure that power supply to the Tanjung Piai polling and vote-counting centres tomorrow will not be disrupted, said Johor state executive councillor Jimmy Puah Wee Tse.

Puah said TNB had set aside 10 mobile power generators (mobile gensets) and 12 portable generators (portable gensets) to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for polling day.

Puah, who is in charge of international trade, investment and utilities, said nine mobile gensets are for use of 27 polling centres and one mobile genset would be placed at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here.

“The mobile genset has a capacity of 1,000kVa," he told reporters after attending a briefing by TNB on its preparations for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election at the Pontian TNB operations room here today.

Puah said 80 TNB staff from Johor and Jasin, Melaka had been mobilised for duty in Tanjung Piai.

TNB had been making preparations since nomination day on Nov 2, he said.

"We do not want any parties to create issues out of blackouts.

“That’s why we will ensure the electricity supply system is solid. I am confident and can give an assurance that there will be no issues tomorrow and everything will go on smoothly,” he added.

The by-election is a six-cornered fight involving Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Karmaine Sardini, Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, Berjasa’s Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

The by-election was triggered by the death of the incumbent MP, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik of PH, on Sept 21 due to heart complications. — Bernama