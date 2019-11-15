Land owner discovers decaying corpse on property in Kuantan, victim believed electrocuted

Kuantan police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the victim was identified as Mohd Faez Mohd Jefri, 28, of Lorong Pandan Makmur here, based on the driver’s license found in the car. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Nov 15 — “I thought a monitor lizard was eating the carcass of a buffalo, but it turned out to be a corpse,” said pensioner Chan Ah Chai who found the body of a man sprawled on the ground of his property today.

Chan, 67, said he arrived at his 1.6-hectare plot of land at the edge of Kuantan-Kemaman bypass here, at about 2pm, to check on his property as he had not visited it in over two months.

The land was purchased about 15 years ago and has been without a tenant for the past two years, after a bauxite mining company did not extend its lease to place stockpile there.

“I had just gone past the entrance when I noticed a monitor lizard at the cemented area which housed a small office previously. As I approached the area, the lizard ran away.

“I saw the body in a decayed state as there was no right hand and left wrist was facing down, with only the skull remaining of his head,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Chan’s friend, Yunus Mohd Yasin, said he didn’t smell anything foul despite coming there daily to feed the poultry in a pen near the fence of the property, as well as to water the vegetables he had grown there.

However, the 64-year-old who runs an eatery here claimed to have seen a white Proton Wira parked near the entrance to the adjacent land believed to be owned by the victim, since Sunday.

Kuantan police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the victim was identified as Mohd Faez Mohd Jefri, 28, of Lorong Pandan Makmur here, based on the driver’s license found in the car.

“The victim is believed to have suffered an electric shock there and the police had also called on Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) staff to cut off all electric supply to the land before approaching the victim’s body,” he said.

Mohamad Noor said the police were still investigating why the victim was there, but preliminary investigations confirmed that no criminal incident had occurred at the scene.

The body of the victim was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here for an autopsy and so far, the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama