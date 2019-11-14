Health Ministry: Enforcement measures being taken to curb vaping among students

The Health Ministry is already taking enforcement measures to curb sale of electronic cigarettes containing nicotine fluids to those aged below 18 years, especially school children. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The Health Ministry is already taking enforcement measures to curb sale of electronic cigarettes containing nicotine fluids to those aged below 18 years, especially school children, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefky Ahmad.

He noted that the nationwide enforcement was focused on shops selling electronic cigarettes or vapes near schools.

“Electronic cigarettes containing nicotine fluids are regulated under the Poisons Act 1952 and are prohibited for sale except by licensed pharmacists and registered medical practitioners,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during the Question-and-Answer session, today.

He was replying to a question from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) on the measures being taken to control the sales of vape or electronic cigarette which became a current trend and attraction, especially for teenagers and students.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said his ministry was actively engaged in educational enforcement related to the smoking ban at eateries with 146,607 food premises having been inspected thus far.

He said the ministry has issued warning notices to 27,759 premises for failing to put up a smoking ban signage, while 3,889 notices were issued to those found smoking at eateries.

According to Dzulkefly, stringent enforcement against smokers who refused to heed the ban on smoking at food premises will start from Jan 1, next year. — Bernama