Snubbing Azmin, PKR Youth says wing congress should be officiated by leaders who attend meets

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir today sought to explain why his wing chose to bar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali from attending the party’s youth congress.

“For a meeting to be conducted you need a quorum, so the process has been met so in that sense those who didn’t turn up the meeting, at least have some courtesy to refer to that decision because you can just get the info from the secretary.

“So for the congress this time around we really want to be transparent. I mean let’s move on. So for this particular congress we are going to share the attendance of the meeting for everyone to actually observe their leaders either they are actually abiding to the party spirit, the tradition of the party to fight for our cause,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Earlier today, 21 PKR Youth leaders condemned PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution for triggering a “leadership crisis” by withdrawing the invitation to Azmin to officiate the congress on December 6, thus overriding the Youth leaders’ invitation on November 11.

Azmin is PKR deputy president.

The congress will now be officiated by deputy prime minister and PKR advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Akmal then said the 21 youth leaders, led by his deputy Hilman Idham is not the majority of the party youth central leadership as claimed.

“That’s why, I think you have to refer because that 25 doesn’t include the legitimate positions, for example, secretary. It’s not being contested in the party elections but it’s being appointed by the chief and it happens in any other organisation. So in that sense the central committee consists more than that,” he said.

The PKR youth central committee consisted of 43 members with 25 elected and 18 appointed by the party.

Akmal was a part of Rafizi Ramli faction while Hilman was part of Azmin’s faction during the party election last year.

Akmal also denied that the move broke tradition of the party that usually calls for deputy president to officiate the Wings’ convention.