Nurul Izzah invites Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy for meeting in Parliament

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — PKR MP Nurul Izzah Anwar is said to have invited Cambodia's opposition figure Sam Rainsy to meet in Malaysia's Parliament on Tuesday.

Cambodia's opposition party Cambodia National Rescue Party's (CNRP) Seng Mengbunrong took to Twitter yesterday to thank Nurul Izzah for the invite.

“Thank You HE. @n_izzah for invite my Leader @RainsySam to the meeting to discuss the way forward in pursuing the best socio developmental pathways for both #Malaysia and #Cambodia,” he wrote, also attaching a letter from Nurul Izzah in her capacity as Permatang Pauh MP.

Both CNRP and Rainsy have retweeted the tweet by Seng Mengbunrong, who is also an aide to CNRP vice-president Mu Sochua.

The letter dated November 9 showed Nurul Izzah as inviting CNRP co-founder and acting president Rainsy and his wife and fellow opposition figure Tioulong Saumura for a meeting with "Malaysian legislatures."

The meeting is set for noon on Tuesday in Parliament “to discuss the way forward in pursuing the best socio developmental pathways for both Malaysia and Cambodia.”

Malay Mail has yet to receive a response from Nurul Izzah regarding the invitation.

Rainsy, who has been self-exiled from his home country Cambodia for years, yesterday landed in Kuala Lumpur International Airport after flying in from Paris, France.

Rainsy was reported saying by news wire Reuters that he would speak to Malaysian MPs next Tuesday and would be meeting “like-minded friends” in Malaysia.

He had initially planned to return to Cambodia by yesterday but Thai Airways had on Thursday reportedly barred him from boarding a flight from Paris to Thailand.

Yesterday was Cambodia's Independence Day.