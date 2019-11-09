Syed Saddiq: If Terengganu bans female gymnastics, ministry will take over state chapter of NSC

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today said that the ministry will take over the Terengganu chapter of the National Sports Council (NSC), if a news report claiming that the state has banned female gymnastics, is proven to be true.

Taking to Twitter today, the Muar MP said he would not tolerate such action against athletes.

“If true, KBS will take over control of MSN Terengganu & absorb their young aspiring athletes who are discriminated.

“I personally will meet up with the athletes affected to ensure that their future in gymnastics will not be compromised,” he tweeted.

Syed Saddiq later lamented to the media that the Terengganu government’s stand on the matter is confusing.

“They told me that they’ll allow for the gymnasts to participate in Sukma. That they will be taken care.

“But at the same time, insisting something else when asked by the media. Uncertainty kills talents,” Syed Saddiq told reporters via his ministry’s WhatsApp channel.

Sukma refers to Sukan Malaysia, which is a biannual national multi-sport event

