Police: Jealousy believed to be cause of quarrel leading to Mohammad Aimin’s death

KUANTAN, Nov 9 — Jealousy is believed to be the cause of a quarrel among students at a tahfiz centre in Lanchang, Temerloh near here, which ended with the death of seven-year-old Mohammad Aimin Nurul Amin on Thursday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said the victim, who had been studying there since mid-October, was understood to be receiving more attention from the couple who operated the tahfiz centre.

“The victim, who is the youngest student there, is also known to be friendly and affectionate with the couple, and is believed to have caused jealousy among the other students, leading to a quarrel,” he said when contacted here today.

Abd Jalil said an autopsy at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh yesterday confirmed Mohammad Aimin’s death was due to blunt force trauma to his chest and abdomen.

He informed that three 13-year-old tahfiz students were detained to assist with investigations into Mohammad Aimin’s death, and they have been remanded until next Thursday.

Mohammad Aimin was reported to have died while receiving treatment at the Lanchang Health Clinic in Termerloh at 1.20pm on Thursday.

Mohammad Aimin was taken to the clinic by the wife of the tahfiz centre operator, who found the victim in a weakened state when she went to wake the victim up for Zohor prayers.

Initial checks revealed there were bruises on the body of the victim, who was believed to be sent to the tahfiz centre with his stepbrother.

The tahfiz centre which is yet to be registered with the Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) is located in Kampung Kuala Kaung, Lanchang, and is understood to have been in operation since early last year, with only four of its 14 students living in the dormitory. — Bernama