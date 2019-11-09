PH Youth goes door-to-door to meet Tanjung Piai folks

File photo of Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaking during the launch of SKIL'19 skill symposium in Putrajaya October 24, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Youth machinery is going door-to-door in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election to meet villagers there, said Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said that by doing so, it proved PH Youth machinery is working very hard to implement high impact programme for PH and to help look into the needs of the community.

“PH Youth machinery is using a different approach (for this by-election), as we go to every single house to understand their needs, and try our best to solve it there and then. Members of Armada were also told to live with the villagers to understand their needs and to organise high impact programmes with them,” he told reporters after launching the LEVEL UP Kuala Lumpur Programme here, today.

The Muar MP was responding to a question from reporters on the performance of PH machinery, as the media reported low attendance at PH events in the by-election campaign.

He said PH coalition is unique as it solves problems together as a family.

The annual LEVEL UP Kuala Lumpur programme is part of the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Sdn Bhd’s plan to lead the digital economy in Malaysia through the growth of the national video game industry.

LEVEL UP KL 2019 which runs from November 9 to 10, provides a range of activities for the video game industry and the general public. — Bernama