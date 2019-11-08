State PKR chief: Ahmad Faizal not fit to be mentri besar for talking about waging solo battle against DAP

In the two-minute-47-second video clip Ahmad Faizal was seen discussing with a group of people on how he has to face DAP over certain issues, including Malay land. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 8 — Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador today said Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is not qualified to be a mentri besar if he thinks DAP is the enemy of the state.

Farhash's comments came after a video clip of Ahmad Faizal lamenting that he is fighting a “lone battle” against DAP in the state surfaced on social media platforms.

“What Ahmad Faizal had said while campaigning with Tanjung Piai by-election candidate Karmaine Sardini is very shameful.

“The Pakatan Harapan (PH) mandate should not be disputed and it is his job to convince the people of this alliance. Why is there still the practice of racist politics in New Malaysia,” he asked in a statement today.

In the two-minute-47-second video clip, posted on one Azizi Safar's Facebook page today, Ahmad Faizal was seen discussing with a group of people on how he has to face DAP over certain issues, including Malay land.

“I am fighting alone with the DAP clans there. I want to defend the Malay land and to fight for our religion. I am doing this slowly,” he said in the video.

Ahmad Faizal also said he was thankful that some of his Umno friends did not scold him and are still in good terms with him.

Farhash said Ahmad Faizal's hypocrisy in belittling the PH's Cabinet ministers and prioritising relations with Umno members explains why there is still awarding on non-tender Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) contracts and issue of illegal logging, which abuse the right of Orang Asli, is escalating in Perak.

“I was curious as to why his advisers are not doing their job as there is still delay in several jobs such as the appointment of local councillors in a few places.

“But after seeing the video in which Ahmad Faizal jokingly insulted PH ministers and slandering DAP in order to garner votes proves that he is not eligible to be a mentri besar,” he said.

Farhash urged Ahmad Faizal to publicly apologise before the situation becomes worse and impact Karmaine's chances in the by-election which will be held next week.