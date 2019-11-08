Pakatan to intensify Tanjung Piai by-election campaign, says PKR man

Pakatan Harapan supporters are seen outside Dewan Jubli Intan in Pontian November 2, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 8 ― More Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders will get down to Tanjung Piai to assist Karmaine Sardini in the second phase of the by-election campaign for the parliamentary constituency.

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said among the leaders were PH chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as well as PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Anwar will be delivering four ceramah (political talks) on November 11 and will help in the campaigning,” he told reporters when met at Teluk Kerang district polling centre near here today.

Also present was Karmaine who is also Tanjung Piai Bersatu division chief.

Shamsul Iskandar explained that the lack of involvement of PH key leaders in the first phase of the by-election campaign was due to their tight schedule.

The contest is a six-cornered fight involving PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, Barisan Nasional represented by Jeck Seng; Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Ir Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) and two independent candidates Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

The Election Commission fixed November 16 for polling and November 12 for early voting. ― Bernama