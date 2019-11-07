Muhyiddin slams Bersih 2.0 over ‘fish for votes’ allegation in Tanjung Piai

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today lambasted the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) after alleging the party was ‘fishing for votes’ by giving cash handout during Tanjung Piai by-election campaign. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PONTIAN, Nov 7 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Deputy President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today lambasted the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) after alleging the party was “fishing for votes” by giving cash handout during Tanjung Piai by-election campaign.

“If people (are) about to die, are we (government) going to let them die?” said Muhyiddin when asked to comment on a news report which quoted Bersih 2.0 as saying that the giving out of cash aid during the election by the government is ethically wrong.

Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu President said the government was responsible to provide aid to the people regardless of the situation.

“Just because it is by-election time the government must stop working (for the people), is that it? The government must work at all time and provide assistances whenever necessary.

“Bersih 2.0 should look at the fact,” he told reporters here.

In its statement earlier today, Bersih 2.0 also expressed its disappointment over the abuse of government resources during the Tanjung Piai by-election campaign period.

The non-governmental organisation was referring to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal’s announcement yesterday that the state government would give special aid of RM1,000 to fishermen in the state, starting from next week.

In another development, Muhyiddin who is also Home Minister rebuked UMNO President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for questioning court decision regarding ‘Johor Bahru basikal lajak’ case in his speech during a campaign at Rimba Terjun here last night.

“When (the case) was brought to the court and the court had made its decision, (please) respect it. If they are not happy with the ruling, they can appeal ,” said Muhyiddin.

In his speech, Ahmad Zahid had questioned Johor Bahru Magistrate Court decision that acquitted and discharged a sales promoter who was charged with reckless driving which led to a road accident in which eight teenage cyclists were killed, on Feb 18, 2017.

Ahmad Zahid also alleged that the government of the day had denied the police of its rights after the accused in several criminal cases were easily acquitted and discharged.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said he would discuss with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng over the possibility of introducing stimulus package to boost the country’s economy.

“When the economy is a bit weak, (we need to spend more because) if we don’t spend more (the economy) becomes even weaker.

“The stimulus package will see the government pump money to encourage people’s spending,” he said, adding that he would be making the suggestion in his capacity as a senior minister.

“I will propose to the finance minister that perhaps we can introduce the stimulus package next year,” Muhyiddin added. — Bernama