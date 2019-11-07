Home Minister: Zahid Hamidi needs to respect court’s decision on ‘basikal lajak’ case

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said BN president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi needs to respect the court’s recent decision to acquit a driver over an accident which killed eight teenage cyclists two years ago. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PONTIAN, Nov 7 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Barisan Nasional (BN) president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi needs to respect the court’s recent decision to acquit a driver over an accident which killed eight teenage cyclists two years ago.

At a ceramah in Tanjung Piai, Johor, last night, Zahid had cast aspersions on magistrate Siti Hajar Ali’s decision to free Sam Ke Ting, 24, of a reckless driving charge.

His remarks came in the wake of the criticism on social media regarding the ruling, which focused on the driver’s race.

Muhyiddin questioned Ahmad Zahid’s ignorance on the matter and stressed that Malaysia is a democratic country that practiced the rule of law.

“I am surprised my friend Ahmad Zahid, who is a seasoned politician and a former deputy prime minister, can dispute a court’s decision.

“Isn’t that considered a contempt of court?” said Muhyiddin at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) main Tanjung Piai by-election operation centre in Rambah here today.

Muhyiddin said those who are not satisfied with a court’s decision should use the proper channels for appeal.

“He (Ahmad Zahid) should not be involved in such sentiments and respect the court’s decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin, who is also Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, reminded the public to vote for candidates who could benefit the local people.

He also defended Johor government in giving out allocations to fishermen in the Tanjung Piai constituency saying it was the government’s rights and responsibility.

“Don’t tell me we (the government) can’t give out aid just because there is a by-election.

“This is not corruption,” said Muhyiddin.

On Wednesday, Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal announced an allocation of RM1.5 million cash aid for fishermen in Tanjung Piai and Pontian.

The allocation would benefit some 1,513 fishermen, including 544 from Pontian and Tanjung Piai.

“These are not election goodies, as we have been giving those since 2015,” said Dr Sahruddin.

The Tanjung Piai by-election will see a six-cornered contest between PH’s Karmaine Sardini, BN’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia’s (Berjasa) Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz and two independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent PH’s Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on September 21.

The Election Commision (EC) has set early voting on November 12, while polling is on November 16.