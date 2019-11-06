Penang seeks design ideas for its three man-made islands, offers RM510,000 as prize

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at the Dewan Sri Pinang in George Town November 6, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 6 ― The Penang government is offering RM510,000 prize money for five finalists in a competition to gain design ideas for its plan to build three artificial islands in the Straits of Malacca.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow who made the announcement today said the competition is meant to get design ideas from qualified and registered architects and town planners for three man-made islands under the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project.

He said the state government has set aside RM5 million overall for the competition, including for its publicity campaign and for the RM15,000 or US$125,000 honorarium money each of the five finalists will get.

He said the PSR will be known as Penang South Islands (PSI) for the competition.

“There will be main guidelines on the design for the three islands such as Island A will focus on industrial park to complement the Bayan Lepas Industrial area,” he told a press conference here.

He said the design for Island A will have to include the next level of technology, such as the Internet of Things and be Industry 4.0 ready.

“The final winner will work on the details of the design for the three islands including the phases of implementation,” he said.

Chow said the designs submitted will have to comply with all 18 conditions by the National Physical Planning Council (NPPC) and will also have to include green spaces, transportation, affordable housing and sustainability.

He said participants can form a consortium to submit their application for the competition as the project was for three islands covering a total of 4,500 acres.

“The original masterplan for the islands can be used as a guideline for participants but they do not have to follow it, they can submit their own proposals and designs,” he said.

He said the winner will also be asked to suggest names for the islands.

The closing date for the competition is November 25.

The five finalists will be picked by April next year and the final winner will be announced subsequently.

The final winning submission will be the Lead Master Plan Designer and will be in charge of the full design of the whole project.

Registration of interest is now open online at www.PG-MDC.com.