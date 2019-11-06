Oil palm price higher under Pakatan govt, says Johor MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Sahruddin Jamal said the price of oil palm now is higher because the price of the commodity rose to RM350 per tonne last month, showing that the PH government had done its best for the well-being of the people. — Reuters pic

PONTIAN, Nov 6 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Sahruddin Jamal has defended the statement of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Karmaine Sardini that the price of oil palm now is higher than that during the time of the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

He said this was because the price of the commodity rose to RM350 per tonne last month, showing that the PH government had done its best for the well-being of the people.

“So, we should all be aware and take notice. Do not be rattled, especially for our leaders. We should be thankful that the government has done the best for the community,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the PH campaign at the Peradin polling district centre, Teluk Kerang in Kampung Belokok here tonight, when asked to comment on Karmaine’s statement on the price of the commodity.

Karmaine was reported to have said that the people should be thankful because during the BN rule the price of oil palm had once fallen to RM84 per tonne.

When asked on allegations that some fishermen in Tanjung Piai had yet to receive goodwill money as enjoyed during the BN government’s time, Sahruddin said an announcement on this would be made after the state Exco meeting today. — Bernama