Official: Perak aiming to top RM2b investment for 2019

Investment, Industry and Regional Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference in Ipoh November 6, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 6 ― The Perak government targeting to register more than RM2 billion in investment for the full year, said Investment, Industry and Regional Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin.

Nizar said this was achievable based on the RM1.724 billion for 22 projects from January to June.

“Last year the whole investment recorded at RM1.8 billion only, but this year we almost reach the amount within the first half of the year,” he told a press conference.

“At the moment, we don't have the details for the third quarter of the year as Malaysian Investment Development Authority and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry yet to finalise the report.

“But we are confident the report will have a positive result,” he added.

Nizar said plastic manufacturing generated the most investments with RM762.1 million that led to 556 job opportunities followed by the electrical-and-electronic sector with RM506.3 million and 477 job opportunities.

“Manufacturing of rubber products and car accessories sector contributes RM201.9 and RM187.9 with 427 and 400 job offers respectively,” he said.

Nizar also said that the first Perak International Expo (PIEX), which will be held from November 14 to 17 at Stadium Indera Mulia here, is expected to attract more foreign investors and provide a platform for the existing investors to expand their business.

“We have companies from China, Japan, Brazil, German, Sweden, Belgium, Taiwan and a few more participating in PIEX. These will also allow the domestic companies to collaborate with them.

“We are also expecting a lot of memorandums of understanding will be signed by Perak government agencies with the foreign conglomerates,” he said.

Nizar also pointed out that the state could thrive on investment as the foreign and domestic investors have high confidence in the government and its stable political situation.