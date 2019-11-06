Malaysians lost over RM410m to online, phone scams since 2018, deputy minister says

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said RM224.7 million was lost through 4,956 cases of internet and call scams last year and another RM186.0 million from 3,533 cases between January and August this year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Malaysians were defrauded of more than RM410 million through internet and call scams from 2018 until August of this year, Parliament was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said RM224.7 million was lost through 4,956 cases last year and another RM186.0 million from 3,533 cases between January and August this year.

Mohd Azis fraudsters used a variety of techniques such as the Cassanova scam, fake loan offers, the so-called Macau scam, and others.

“From the amount lost in 2019, a total of RM 79,483,843.43 involved Macau scams alone, with 1,612 cases reported,” he said.

Mohd Aziz was responding Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh who asked for the number of online scam cases reported and the resulting losses.

Mohd Aziz also urged the public to be wary when approached with offers of investment, especially if these were unusually attractive.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police has invested significant effort in raising awareness but members of the public continue to fall for such tricks.

The deputy minister that it was not feasible to expect law enforcement to be able to effectively prevent such crimes by itself.

“Enforcement and the law is there, stern action is also taken, but it still depends on a person’s attitude.

“We cannot have a system of one house, one policeman, so all I can advise is do not be too gullible with such promises, and refer to the police when there is an element of doubt,” he said.