Azmin says stakeholders need to fully understand requirements to achieve sustainable development goals

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — All stakeholders need to fully understand the requirements to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs), said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today.

This he said, includes taking stock of where the nation, region and respective sectors stand with regard to achieving all United Nations’ 17 SDGs.

The government according to him was committed to striking a balance between realising its aspirations to become a developed nation and meeting the demands of sustainability, despite facing an increasing pressure to comply with various international and multilateral commitments.

“Additionally, while we are committed to implementing the SDGs, we are concerned with external factors that will undermine growth, such as the US-China trade war, global trade uncertainties as well as geopolitical developments that have adverse repercussions on the region,” said Mohamed Azmin in his opening remark at the SDG Summit 2019 here today. — Bernama