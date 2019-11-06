Anwar thanks Dr M, all for support to be next PM

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters at the Parliament Lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim thanked those today who affirmed their support for him to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister.

He specifically thanked Dr Mahathir for quashing rumours that Datuk Seri Azmin Ali could leapfrog the PKR president for the position.

“Thank you, thank you. Thank you to the people, Pakatan Harapan and Tun M,” Anwar told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Anwar declined to take questions on when he expected to succeed Dr Mahathir.

He said this has been addressed repeatedly before.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald published on Monday, Dr Mahathir stressed that he will make way for Anwar as agreed.