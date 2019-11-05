Sarawak to consider taking over Bintulu Port from federal govt

The Sarawak state government is willing to consider taking over Bintulu Port, which is currently federal government entity, the state legislative assembly was told today. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Nov 5 — The Sarawak state government is willing to consider taking over Bintulu Port, which is currently federal government entity, the state legislative assembly was told today.

Infrastructure and Ports Development Assistant Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said it would be part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen the management of the ports, in line with the current development.

“We are studying ways to improve ports management and this include Sarawak’s rights on Bintulu Port,” he said in a response to question from Ir Aidel Lariwoo (GPS-Sadong Jaya) during a question and answer session here.

Aidel wanted to know the state government’s plans to fully take over Bintulu Port from the federal government and the status of the land of the port site.

Elaborating further, Julaihi said the land which belonged to the state government, had been leased out to Bintulu Port for 99 years, beginning March 5, 1983, for RM1.5 million a year.

“When the lease expires, the land will still belong to the state government,” he added.

In terms of share holdings in Bintulu Port Sdn Bhd, he said the state government owned 39.72 per cent interest in the public listed company. — Bernama