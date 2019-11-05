Loke: Ride-hailing firm Go-jek, others to start pilot run in Malaysia in Jan 2020

Go-Jek helmets are seen during the Go-Food festival in Jakarta October 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The federal government has approved the commencement of bike-hailing services such as Indonesia’s Go-jek for a six-month trial run beginning January, said Anthony Loke.

The transport minister told Dewan Rakyat that the companies must register with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD to participate).

“With the introduction of the concept, permission will be given to companies, even local ones, interested in offering such services, and does not only apply for Go-jek,” he explained during Question Time this morning.

Loke said data collected during from the proof-of-concept pilot run will guide the government’s decision on the service that will be limited to the capital here.

The service will be restricted to passengers aged 18 and over, with each motorcycle allowed to carry only a single passenger.

“We do not want to allow children’s safety to be exploited where this service can maybe dangerous to those under 18.

“If the concept proves to be a viable solution for the public transport system, we will see how it can be continued further,” he said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks to reporters in Parliament November 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Loke added that bike-hailing riders must also be 18 and above, possess a full licence, be properly attired and operate clearly indicated motorcycles.

Motorcycles used to offer rides must not be below five years old, not on the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) blacklist and free of unapproved modifications.

“Operator companies are also required to insure their passengers.

“We will then analyse the effectiveness of the POC and the performance of these operators, and whether they adhere to the existing laws, during this pilot project,” he said.

Loke said his ministry required around six months to a year to complete the draft of a legal framework for the service.

Among the information that will be collected during this period include passengers’ gender, age, origin and destination of their rides, travel time, fare, distance travelled and type of motorcycle used.

Loke said operators are also expected to supply passengers with helmets for their rides, adding that depending on the project’s outcome, the government is not under any obligation fully legalise the service.