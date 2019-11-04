Why back MCA in Tanjung Piai? We need non-Muslims who are not ‘extreme’, says PAS

Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng speaks to reporters during the press conference at Umno Pontian headquarters in Pontian November 2, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The Opposition bloc needs non-Muslims who are not extremists like MCA as elected representatives, PAS explained today as the main reason why it is backing the former for the Tanjung Piai by-election.

But PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said that this approach by PAS may change depending on the evolving national political landscape.

“PAS sees the Opposition bloc in need of non-Muslims who are not extreme in a multiracial society, that is MCA which currently only has one seat. For the next GE, this formula may be revised looking at the scenarios and current strategies to ensure a win for the ‘Muafakat Nasional’ on a grander scale,” he said in a statement.

Muafakat Nasional refers to the new alliance between PAS and Barisan Nasional (BN) component party member Umno.

Abdul Hadi pointed out that even though PAS has been with many political blocs since its creation, it has never wavered or compromised on its goals with regards to the position of Islam as well as the rights of Malays.

“PAS accepts the concept of Islam as the Federal Religion in the Federal Constitution and other religious freedoms, but the meaning of Islam is based on the interpretation of the word Al-Din in the Quranic language, not ‘religion’ in English.

“PAS has opposed the concept of jus soli (citizenship open to immigrants), but retain the privileges of the Malays and Bumiputera,” he said.

In a statement last week PAS has voiced its support for MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng as Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the coming Tanjong Piai by-election on November 16.

In the statement, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan added that PAS’ support for BN was in line with the Umno-PAS cooperation charter.