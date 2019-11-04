Papagomo grabbed Syed Saddiq by the neck, says witness

Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris (Papagomo) walks out of court after being fined RM4,300 for assaulting a foreign worker at the Jalan Duta Magistrates Court in Kuala Lumpur March 11, 2016. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KAJANG, Nov 4 — Political secretary to Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman told the Magistrate’s Court here today that blogger Papagomo had grabbed the minister, who was walking towards his car, by the neck on the nomination day for the Semenyih state by-election last February.

Recalling the incident, Mohd Aizad Roslan, 38, said it happened after the nomination process for the Semenyih by-election at about 11.05am last February 16.

“Myself and two other officers, Amin (police escort) and Redzuan (special officer) were accompanying the minister to the car when a group of Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters, who were in the area, cursed and hurled offensive words at us, but we ignored the provocation.

“They then rushed towards us and I suddenly noticed a man running from behind to overtake us. The man then dashed at the minister and grabbed his (Syed Saddiq) neck with the left hand. I saw it clearly,” said the witness.

Mohd Aizad, who is the second prosecution witness, said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin on the first-day trial of Papagomo, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, 36.

Wan Muhammad Azri was charged with voluntarily causing hurt on Syed Saddiq and insulting the modesty of the minister by saying to him “kau bodoh” (you are stupid).

Both the offences were allegedly committed by a road side at Persiaran Impian Perdana, Saujana Impian, at 11.05am last February 16.

Mohd Aizad said Syed Saddiq, who was traumatised by the incident lodged a report at the Sg Way police station before going to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre to check on his injured shoulder and neck.

Meanwhile, first prosecution witness, acting Sergeant Mohd Amin Bacho, 41, said during the commotion, he overheard Wan Muhammad Azri saying “Kau ni bodoh la Saddiq. Masuk ke kawasan aku” (You are an idiot Saddiq, coming into my area) to the minister.

Mohd Amin said during the attack, Syed Saddiq, as well as he and Mohd Aizad, were escorted to the minister’s car by personnel in charge of controlling the traffic there, and also members from the PAS’ Amal Unit.

“During the tense situation, I saw him running towards the minister and placed his hand on the YB’s left shoulder as if to stop him from leaving.

“It was then that I heard him said those words and I immediately asked him to let go of the minister’s shoulder,” he added.

The hearing before Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris continues on Wednesday. — Bernama