One-Stop Crisis Centre guidelines to be improved, says Dr Wan Azizah

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the Mercy Malaysia Humanitarian Lab 2.0 at IIUM in Gombak January 6, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development is in the process of improving the guidelines for One-Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) to ensure victims of sexual crimes or domestic violence receive a comprehensive help.

At the same time Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also called on the victims to record every incident and bring it to the authority when lodging police reports.

“Whether a woman is working or not, she has to be brave in making decision to save herself while at the same time self-empowering,” she told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby here today.

Dr Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister was commenting on a news report that stated doctors and lawyers were among perpetrators in domestic violence and abuse cases towards wives or spouses, mentally and physically.

The report quoted Woman’s Aid Organisation (WAO) executive director Sumitra Visvanathan as saying that domestic violence perpetrators were no longer confined to men from problematic groups and drug addicts but had spread among professionals as well.

In another development, Dr Wan Azizah said the ministry was focussed in its effort to establish a committee on domestic violence as a monitoring and coordinating platform to deal with domestic violence, between government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

The ministry is also working together with WAO to host a safe community workshop, said Dr Wan Azizah. — Bernama