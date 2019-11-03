Flood evacuees in Perak remain at 512

A man uses his mobile phone in a restaurant in Ipoh November 1, 2019, during a flash flood. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 3 — The number of flood evacuees in Perak remained at 512 as at 8am today from overnight, according to the Welfare Department Disaster Info portal.

A total of 153 evacuees in Hilir Perak are being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Jong, a relief centre opened since October 26.

In addition, 277 evacuees in Kerian are being accommodated at two relief centres, namely 149 at SK Changkat Lobak and 128 at SK Parit Haji Aman, while in Manjung, 82 evacuees are still at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai.

The floods in the districts are known as ‘banjir termenung’ or ‘stagnant flood’ as the water which had collected there for the past weeks could not flow out to the river or sea. — Bernama