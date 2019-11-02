Water supply in Hulu Langat restored

Water supply at all the 95 areas in Hulu Langat that were affected by the supply disruption has been fully restored. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Water supply at all the 95 areas in Hulu Langat that were affected by the supply disruption due to a technical problem at the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant (LRA), has been fully restored today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement, said the water supply has also been restored to 58 of the 61 affected areas in Kuala Lumpur.

Three areas still affected by the disruption in Kuala Lumpur are Alam Damai, Bandar Baru Segar Utama and Cheras Hartamas and efforts are being made to restore the water supply by tomorrow morning, it said.

Consumers with any inquiry on water supply can call 15300 or Whatsapp to 019-2816793 / 019-2800919. — Bernama