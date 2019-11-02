RM400m lost to cyber crime in 10 months, say police

He said despite warnings and awareness programmes carried out at various levels and to various target groups, many still fell prey to cyber crime. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, Nov 2 — The increasing cases of cyber crimes in the country have resulted in losses of more than RM400 million in the first 10 months of this year, said police Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Seri Rosli Ab Rahman.

He said 9,686 cases were reported from January to October this year, compared to 9,442 cases in the same period last year.

Most of the cases reported this year were in Selangor, which has 1,897, followed by Johor (1,374 cases), Kuala Lumpur (1,264 cases) and Negeri Sembilan (784 cases), he told reporters after a ‘Townhall Discussion’ at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) here today.

The programme was organised with the cooperation of the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF).

He said despite warnings and awareness programmes carried out at various levels and to various target groups, many still fell prey to syndicates like the ‘Macau scam’, ‘love scam’ and ‘e-dagang’.

On the ‘Macau scam’, he said between 20 and 30 cases were reported nationwide daily.

MCPF vice-president Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the townhall programme, which started in 2016, was aimed at exposing the public to latest issues on cyber crime. — Bernama