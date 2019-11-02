14 police personnel detained for possessing ketum water

Fourteen police personnel have been detained for possessing ketum water. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Fourteen police personnel were detained through “Op Blue Devil’ carried out at a car park of a supermarket in Shah Alam, near here yesterday.

They were all detained by personnel from the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department of Bukit Aman and the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) of the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) at about 3am.

Director of the Bukit Aman JSJN, Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd when contacted confirmed the detention of all the personnel.

He said that when the raid was carried out, there were six mobile patrol vehicles (MPV) at the location of the incident and further inspection led to the discovery of two bottles which were suspected to contain ketum juice.

“The two bottles of the juice were discovered near one of the police MPV,” he said.

Mohd Khalil said all the suspects were detained and taken to the Selangor IPK for further investigation and disciplinary action would be taken against the personnel detained. — Bernama