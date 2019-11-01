Minister: Cabinet approves establishment of Law Commission, Ombudsman Malaysia

Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters in Parliament October 10, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Cabinet has approved the setting up of a Law Commission and Ombudsman Malaysia as continuous initiatives in the renewal of the Pakatan Harapan government laws.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong, in a statement today, said Ombudsman Malaysia is an impartial independent body to solve public complaints against government agencies.

“Ombudsman Malaysia is a platform for the public to channel complaints and grievances against the public services delivery system and ensure the government function efficiently and effectively towards an accountable democracy.

“The setting up of Ombudsman Malaysia is aimed at boosting public confidence and overcome the trust deficit towards the credibility of the public services delivery system,” he said, adding that the suggestion towards the setting up of the commission was mooted since 2011.

On the Malaysian Law Commission, Liew said it would review and recommend the renewal of the laws needed by the government to fulfil the 27th Promise in the Pakatan Harapan Manifesto, namely, to abolish cruel laws.

“The role of the Malaysian Law Commission is to ensure the renewal of the laws are done holistically, effectively and always upholding the rule of law in our country,” he said.

According to Liew, the Law Commission, which is independent in nature, could boost the accountability of ministers and ministries linked to the process of implementing the renewal of the law.

In addition, Liew said the commission proposed would not take over the duties of renewal of the laws from any ministry or department but functioned in improving and supporting the renewal of the law efforts by numerous quarters.

“In line with the open government concept, the engagement sessions of the stakeholders will be held to obtain feedback from all strata of society on the setting up of the Law Commission and Ombudsman Malaysia,” he added. — Bernama