Two more charged with supporting LTTE, others slapped with additional terror-linked charges

Suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam sympathiser V. Suresh Kumar is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 31, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Two more people have been charged with supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group, while several others have been slapped with additional charges at the Sessions Court here.

State councillor V. Suresh Kumar, 43, and B. Subramaniam, 57, were each accused of supporting the now defunct Sri Lankan militant group through their Facebook accounts in charges framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code for the alleged offences before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi.

According to the chargesheet, Suresh Kumar was accused of committing the offence in the investigators office belonging to the Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) Wilayah Persekutuan in Kuala Lumpur around 6pm on October 11.

As for Subramaniam, he was accused of committing a similar offence at the same location around 5.30pm on October 7.

The offence under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code carries life imprisonment or jail for a maximum 30 years, or a fine and can have any of their properties used in the offence confiscated upon conviction.

Suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam sympathiser B. Subramaniam is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 31, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Both nodded to indicate they understood the charges when it was read out in Bahasa Malaysia and Tamil by a court interpreter.

Meanwhile Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran was also slapped with an additional count of terror-related criminal offence connected to the same militant group in the same court.

In separate Session Courts, nine others, including Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan, were also charged with supporting the terrorist group through their respective Facebook accounts and possessing materials related to the group, on top of existing charges leveled against them.

The remaining eight accused were named A. Kalaimughilan, V. Balamurugan, S. Teran, S. Chandru, R. Sundram, S. Arivainthan, M. Pumugan and S. Thanagaraj.

No plea was recorded from all of the accused as they were to be tried under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act.

Almost two-thirds of the courtroom was filled with family members, with several DAP MPs also present in support of those who were charged.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 31, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MORE TO COME