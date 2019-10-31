PMO backs Chile’s decision to cancel Apec Economic Leaders’ Week 2019

Demonstrators throw stones at a police vehicle during an anti-government protest in Santiago October 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Malaysia fully understands Chilean President Sebastian Pinera’s decision in cancelling the Apec Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) 2019 which was scheduled to be held from November 11-17, 2019 in Santiago and appreciates the country’s hard work and leadership it has demonstrated throughout this year.

Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement yesterday, said Malaysia agrees with the Chilean government’s decision to putting its people’s interests first and that addressing their concerns should remain its top priority, and that Malaysia prays stability will be restored in the country soon.

“As the incoming Apec Chair and host, Malaysia offers its utmost support to Chile in preserving all the achievements made thus far in 2019 and materialising deliverables which have been targeted to be achieved this year.

“In this spirit, we look forward to working together with Chile and other economies in preserving the achievements and completing those remaining works for 2019,” it said.

The statement added that Apec’s work in pursuing the Regional Economic Integration (REI) and charting the way forward is now more important than ever.

“Malaysia pledges our support to ensure smooth transition and looks forward to receiving Apec delegates and enhancing cooperation with other economies for Apec 2020”.

Malaysia will host the Apec 2020. — Bernama