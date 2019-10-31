Immigration Dept denies involvement in ad offering marriages to foreigners

Immigration Department Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaks during a media conference in Putrajaya July 19, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR Oct 31 — The Immigration Department today has denied its involvement in an advertisement offering marriages between foreigners and local women which has gone viral on social media in recent days.

The advertisement stated that foreigners keen on such marriages would have to pay RM300,000 to the local woman and her family.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said a team from the department had inspected the Bukit Bintang area in Kuala Lumpur yesterday and found that the billboard belonged to a local man in his 40s.

He said it was found that the billboard was used as promotional material to passers-by in the area.

“Initially, the man refused to cooperate but after further discussions, he eventually deleted the word 'Immigration' from the billboard, which also stated that interviews were carried out at the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and the state Islamic Religious Councils,” he said when contacted.

The man had also agreed to take down the billboard, he added.

Khairul Dzaimee said he would not compromise with any dissemination of false or untrue information about the department and urged the public to stop spreading such information in order to avoid public confusion. — Bernama