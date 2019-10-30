Firms ‘welcome to buy’ PLUS if they can abolish tolls, says Azmin

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured in Parliament October 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Private firms are more than welcomed to buy Khazanah National Berhad’s stake in PLUS Malaysia Bhd, if they are able abolish the tolls, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today.

Commenting on Khazanah’s decision not to sell its stake in the country’s biggest expressway toll firm yet, Azmin said the government wants to make sure that the public will benefit in the event of a takeover.

“Khazanah stand’s is clear. When you sell (PLUS), can the buyer guarantee that the toll rate will be reduced or abolished? Absolutely not. Because for private sectors, they are using the profit-oriented approach.

“Unless the private entity wants to buy it, and then abolish the tolls. Good luck to you if you can find it,” he told reporters in the Parliament lobby here.

Earlier today, managing director of the government sovereign wealth fund, Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, said it is not ready to sell PLUS despite offers from several entities, including Maju Holdings Bhd.

He said Khazanah, which owns 51 per cent of PLUS, has retained its stand not to dispose of its stake in the company.

The other 49 per cent of shares are owned by the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s media adviser Datuk A. Kadir Jasin said those keen to buy PLUS should prove their seriousness by coming up with RM500 million to be deposited with the government.

Kadir said the money could be returned to them after Putrajaya decides who will take over the highway concessionaire.