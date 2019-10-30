EC: 27 nomination forms for Tanjung Piai by-election sold as of noon today

Johor Election Commission (EC) deputy director Mohammad Zaidad Abu Samat said all the forms were purchased by 10 parties comprising major political parties and individuals. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PONTIAN, Oct 30 — Twenty-seven nomination forms for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election have been sold as of noon today.

Johor Election Commission (EC) deputy director Mohammad Zaidad Abu Samat said all the forms were purchased by 10 parties comprising major political parties and individuals.

“Three parties have paid the election deposit of RM10,000,” he said when contacted here today.

However, he did not disclose the names of the political parties or individuals.

On October 24, Mohammad Zaidad was reported to have said that six nomination forms had been sold since October 8.

Nomination Day is set for November 2 at the Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim, near here, while the polling day was set for November 16.

So far, only Pakatan Harapan (PH) through Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) have announced the candidates who will contest for the parliamentary seat.

Three days ago, Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced Tanjung Piai Bersatu division chief Karmaine Sardini as the PH candidate. Meanwhile, Gerakan yesterday named its deputy secretary-general, Wendy Subramaniam, as its candidate

According to Mohammad Zaidad, in terms of the EC’s preparation, training involving 992 officers at all 28 Voting Centres (including early voting) has been completed.

“In terms of security, the Royal Malaysia Police is ready with the deployment of more than 1,700 personnel. Today, there was also a coordination session with the Pontian district police chief for the police to control the movement of supporters to the nomination hall,” he said, adding that they were also on standby to face possible floods. — Bernama