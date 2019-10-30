Cleo International says leading youth initiative, no contract signed with Orange E-sports yet

Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, or ‘Cleopatra’, said that she is now the sole director of Cleo International. — Picture courtesy of Cleo International

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Under the spotlight after a recent meeting with Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Cleo International Sdn Bhd has reiterated that it is the one leading the youth initiative pitched to the ministry.

In a short interview with Malay Mail, the woman behind the little-known firm also explained that there has been no contract signed with local gaming firm Orange E-sports to be its partner in the project.

“I am the one who pitched the project and I am the leader. I am the one who invited Orange to be part in my meeting.

“And I haven’t signed any contract with Orange to be my partner in my project,” said the woman who wishes to be addressed as Cleopatra through a text chat.

Orange’s parent company Esports Business Network Sdn Bhd previously told Malay Mail that it attended the meeting after it was contacted by Cleo International to pitch “a holistic youth driven initiative that included e-sports amongst other core youth development pillars.”

It further explained that its role in the meeting was solely to discuss the e-sports planning and execution part of the programme, and it holds no further role in the project aside from being the service provider of the e-sports pillar.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman chairs a meeting with representatives of Cleo International. — Picture via Instagram/cleopatra_x3

Cleopatra also said that she is now the sole director of the company.

Previously, Malay Mail reported that Companies Commission of Malaysia’s (SSM) records showed that the company has two directors: Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, 25, who was identified as Cleopatra, and Mohamad Shahid A. Samad, 42. It also showed that the two shared the same residential address.

Cleopatra has since said that Shahid’s name has been removed as a director, and that SSM made a mistake when listing the same home address for both of them which she said has been rectified.

SSM records also showed that Cleo International is an entity that was barely one week old when it secured a meeting with Syed Saddiq.

Up until October 16, it was known as Mideast Peak Sdn Bhd and was incorporated in December 2016.

Based in Shah Alam, Selangor, the company listed itself as first and foremost a transport and logistics service provider.

It also listed itself as a general trading company that handles imports, exports as well as provides consultancy and management services.

Cleo International has two partners who hold equal shares in the company: Amr Kais Abdulwahed Thabet and Nour Aref Abdulgabar Thabet.

Syed Saddiq faced allegations of bias and power abuse about the meeting, after it was made public that Cleopatra had recently joined his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and was welcomed into the Segambut branch by Sharifah Zohra Jabeen of “listen, listen” infamy.

He, however, stressed that “integrity is key” and that no contracts were discussed and no grants handed out during the meeting which has since taken social media by storm.

Cleopatra did not wish to address these issues at the time of writing.