Take care of non-Muslims to teach true meaning of Islam, PAS tells Sarawak govt

KUCHING, Oct 29 — PAS today urged the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to give good service to the people, especially the non-Muslims, to show that Islam is not what is being misinterpreted as a violent religion.

Its Sarawak chapter’s deputy commissioner Ustaz Wan Abdillah Wan Ahmad said the GPS government should be more open to the requests from and problems faced by the non-Muslims so the image of Islam will continue to be safeguarded.

“If the state is ruled by those who want to seek revenge and with an agenda to make enemies of the Muslims, then we will see disunity, political instability and then struggling for power will arise, leading to religious and racial tensions like what are happening in peninsular Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

He claimed what is happening in peninsular Malaysia is due to a widespread propaganda allegedly carried out by a political party.

Wan Abdillah urged the Sarawak Muslims to remain united to ensure the continuous prosperity of the state, pointing out that the state Muslim government leaders are upholding to the Islamic teachings which prioritised integrity, unity among the Muslims and taking care of the non-Muslms without restricting their rights and freedom.

“All these are compulsory in Islam,” he said.

Wan Abdillah also urged the Muslims not to support political extremists and racial bigots in Sarawak as it will not bring benefits to Sarawakians, warning that there will be groups which want to take advantage of any disunity among the people for their political interests.

“In the final analysis, the Muslims will become weak and their beliefs will not be protected,” he said.