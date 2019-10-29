Gerakan announces deputy sec-gen Wendy Subramaniam for Tg Piai poll

Lawyer Wendy Subramaniam is named as Gerakan’s candidate for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election. ― Picture via Facebook/Lee Hui Seng

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 ― Gerakan has chosen to field its deputy secretary-general Wendy Subramaniam in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on November 16.

The Opposition party that was defeated in last year’s GE14 made the announcement at its headquarters earlier today in a bid to revive its political fortunes as an alternative to both the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the Barisan Nasional (BN) it was once part of.

Wendy, a 38-year-old lawyer who hails from Johor, is currently a compliance officer and has been active in social community activities.

The PH coalition has named Tanjung Piai Bersatu chief Karmaine Sardini its candidate.

BN has yet to announce its choice.

The November 16 by-election is to find a successor to Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik who died of heart complications on September 21.

Dr Mohd Farid defeated Wee Jeck Seng of the MCA in the last general election by only 524 votes.

The candidates will formally be nominated on November 2.