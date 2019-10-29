Air Selangor: Water supply disruption in Gombak following serious leak

According to a statement from Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) today, this is due to emergency maintenance work to replace the sluice valve at the Kepong Estate Water Pool which is suffering a serious leak. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — A total of 120 areas in Gombak and 57 other areas around Kuala Lumpur involving 119,630 registered customer accounts will experience temporary water supply disruption for 23 hours, beginning Thursday (October 31).

According to a statement from Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) today, this is due to emergency maintenance work to replace the sluice valve at the Kepong Estate Water Pool which is suffering a serious leak.

“Air Selangor is issuing this announcement notice so that customers can make the necessary arrangements ahead of the temporary water supply interruption for 23 hours following the sluice valve replacement which will begin at 9 pm on Thursday (October 31),” said the company’s Customer Relations and Communications Department chief Abdul Raof Ahmad.

He said the water supply would be resumed as soon the repair work was completed, and expected it to fully recover by 8 pm, Friday (November 1).

Those affected are advised to store adequate water supply for use during the disruption, and Air Selangor will also be mobilising water tanks, prioritising premises with critical and urgent requirements.

Customers may request for the emergency assistance via the WhatsApp application to numbers 019-281 6793 or 019-280 0919.

The Air Selangor Customer Service Centre may be contacted via the number 15300, while the latest updates can be found on Air Selangor’s webpage at www.airselangor.com. — Bernama