Number of flood victims in Kuala Selangor continues to increase

Fire and rescue personnel assist flood victims in Kampung Maju Jaya, Johor Baru October 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 28 — The number of flood victims taking shelter in temporary relief centres in Kuala Selangor continues to increase with 784 victims recorded as of 8am today.

A spokesman for the Smart Selangor Command Center said the SK Parit Mahang relief centre continued to record an increase, now housing 581 victims from 160 families.

“The Desa Coalfields centre showed a slight decline, with 85 victims compared with 89 yesterday afternoon.

“SK Jaya Setia is now housing 47 victims from 15 families while SK Ijok shelters 71 victims from 49 families,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today. — Bernama