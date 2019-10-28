Batang Padang latest district in Perak to be hit by floods

IPOH, Oct 28 — Batang Padang became the latest district in Perak to be hit by floods, resulting in 53 people from 12 families being evacuated to a temporary relocation centre at Dewan Kampung Haji Tahir, Tapah.

The victims were from Kampung Pasir and Kampung Batu Masjid which were flooded following heavy rainfall which caused Sungai Chenderiang to overflow.

In addition, two relief centres were opened in Hilir Perak, the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall in Langkap, which housed 82 people, while another 16 were sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan Datuk Yahya Suban, Teluk Intan this morning.

According to a State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the number of flood victims in Hilir Perak rose to 176 as compared to 72 victims yesterday with 78 people in SK Changkat Jong as of this morning.

All victims in Hilir Perak are from Kampung Batu 7, Lorong Mesra Batu 7 1/2, Kampung Attaduri Lama, Kampung Chikus, Kampung Chikus Parit 39, Kilang Kacang, Sungai Lampam and Parit 5 Pengkalan Ara.

Meanwhile, in Kerian, 145 flood victims from Jalan FT 147 Bagan Serai-Selama dan Kampung Matang Tengah took shelter at SK Changkat Lobak, Bagan Serai.

The total number of flood victims in Perak currently housed at five relief centres is recorded at 374 as compared to 206 yesterday. — Bernama