Wet Deepavali nationwide with rainstorms forecast, says the weatherman

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — It looks set to be a wet Deepavali tomorrow as heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecast by the weatherman.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said almost the entire country is expected to experience wet conditions tomorrow.

In the morning, heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecast in several areas of Pahang, Terengganu, Putrajaya, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

Morning showers are also forecast in Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat in Sabah and also Labuan, and Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu Miri in Sarawak.

In the evening, thunderstorms are forecast in almost the entire Peninsular and the interiors and west coast of Sabah, and also in Tawau and Sandakan.

Same weather is also forecast for Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang in the evening.

At night, heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for almost the entire Peninsular and several areas in Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama