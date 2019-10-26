Melaka CM: State is focused on the people, not change of govt talk

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari (right) greets people during the Melaka State Government Monthly Assembly in Melaka October 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 26 — The Pakatan Harapan Melaka government is fully focused on honouring the mandate given by the people in the last general election, and not on issues such as attempts to form a ‘backdoor’ government, Chief Minister Adly Zahari said.

Adly, who is also Melaka PH chairman said he was confident the coalition party remains strong as its members understand the responsibilities entrusted for the sake of the people.

He opined Melaka was a rumour target of a backdoor government change because the PH state government had been successfully honouring its election manifesto and various effective initiatives undertaken for the benefit of the people.

“Yes, we were elected democratically and there will be attempts to take over, but what is most important is that the process must be done constitutionally.

“If we aspire to be the government, then we have to abide by the democratic process and elected by the people,” he told reporters after launching the Melaka Peduli Rakyat Bazaar in Bukit Baru here today.

Yesterday, a news portal reported of claims of a proposal to replace Adly’s leadership, via the involvement of two unnamed state executive councillors, through the formation of a backdoor government in the state.

However, yesterday Bernama reported that 14 Melaka elected representatives have expressed support for Adly’s leadership to continue the administration and reject any attempt to undermine the people’s mandate and oppose democratic principles through elections.

Speaking further on the matter, Adly said while the issue was seen as a challenge, Melaka PH would not let such rumours derail its own reform agenda to develop the state and improve the people’s lives and wellbeing.

“But for this to happen, everyone needs to play a role, including the Opposition, so this effort is a collective one,” he said. — Bernama