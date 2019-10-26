MB: Occupants of 50 houses in Ijok must move out

Without divulging the number of villagers involved, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the residential area in Ijok, Batuk Kurau was experiencing soil movements especially during the current rainy season. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

LARUT, Oct 26 — Occupants of 50 houses in Kampung Teras, Ijok, Batu Kurau near here are advised to move out to avoid the risk of landslides.

Without divulging the number of villagers involved, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the residential area was experiencing soil movements especially during the current rainy season.

‘‘It is not mandatory (to move out) but they are advised to do so maybe for a week until the safety study is completed to ensure the area is safe from landslides.

‘‘The state government will find ways to help them move out. We may find ways for them to use government facilities if they have no relatives to accommodate them or places to stay,’’ he told reporters today.

He was met after visiting the landslide area in Kampung Teras yesterday which killed a senior citizen after his home was hit by landslide.

In addition, Ahmad Faizal also advised road users not to travel on the Jalan Rantau Panjang-LataTinggi Road in the village which had collapsed yesterday, but to use available alternative routes.

‘‘Road users are urged to comply with the directives of the Public Works Department (PWD), this road is very important to the village residents,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Perak PWD director Roslan Ghani said his department detected soil movement in the area since several days ago due to the incessant rain currently.

‘‘The soil movements have been detected since Thursday. The contractor has entered the area and planned to close the road today when a soil movement occurred for 200 metres resulting in a landslide which hit three houses,’’ he said, adding the process to repair the road was expected to take three months. — Bernama