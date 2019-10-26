DPM: The light of Deepavali will strengthen unity among Malaysians

People shop in Little India in Ipoh October 23, 2019, in preparation for Deepavali. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail hopes the Festival of Lights on Sunday, will shine a light on the values which strengthen the unity among Malaysians.

The spirit of togetherness and noble values such as the give-and-take attitude, being respectful to one another and helping each other, as well as understanding the feelings and sensitivities of other races, including the practice of visiting each other, have become traditions which must be preserved, she said.

As is the practice with all other major festivals, Malaysians will celebrate Deepavali by visiting the homes of Hindu friends to celebrate and enjoy the delicacies prepared, she said, adding “many have said that relations between the races in the old days was different compared to now but I am confident that these relationships will be strengthened in this Malaysia Baharu era”.

The deputy premier said this in her Deepavali greeting issued today.

“This Deepavali, let us extinguish the darkness and let light into our lives. Happy Deepavali”, she added.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, advised everyone that when partaking of the delicious fare prepared in conjunction with the celebration, be mindful of cutting down on the sweet stuff. — Bernama