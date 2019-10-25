Restaurant worker charged with possession of terrorism-related publications in Ipoh

Hafiz Othman (centre) is lead out of the Sessions Court in Ipoh October 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Oct 25 — A restaurant worker was charged in the Sessions Court here today with possession of terrorism-related publications.

However, no plea was recorded from Hafiz Othman, 42, after the charge was read out before judge Norashima Khalid.

He was charged with having in his possession four magazines associated with the Islamic State militant group namely Dabiq — The Return of Khalifah; Dabiq — The Flood; Dabiq — A Call to Hijrah and Al-Mustaqbal — The Last War (Malhamah Al Kubro).

Hafiz was alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Jalan Malim Nawar, Kampung Changkat Baru, Malim Nawar in Kampar at 2.30 pm on May 18.

The charge, framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code carries a maximum seven years’ jail or a fine and the right for the displayed offensive items to be removed, upon conviction.

The accused was represented by lawyer Mohamad Asif Mohd Noor.

Earlier, Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Izhanudin Alias requested the case to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Judge Norashima granted the prosecution’s request.

On May 30, Hafiz was charged in the Sessions Court in Sepang, Selangor with having gone to Sinai, in Egypt with the intention to carry out terrorist acts.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at Gate C1, Satellite Terminal of the KL International Airport (KLIA) at 6.05 pm last May 17.

Hafiz was charged under Section 130 JA of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 30 years, and shall also be liable to fine, if found guilty. — Bernama