JPJ D-G: Over 60,000 e-hailing driver obtained PSV licence nationwide

Road Transport Department director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya July 26, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LABUAN, Oct 25 — More than 60,000 e-hailing drivers nationwide have obtained their public service vehicle (PSV) licence as required by the Transport Ministry, said Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid.

He said the number of e-hailing drivers to pass the PSV theory test was expected to increase steadily by year-end due to continuous registration exercise on daily basis and the introduction of e-courses at selected driving centres.

“We are aggressively carrying out the registration, conducting mass examination for the e-hailing drivers, so we can expedite the process of equipping them with the required licence.

“In Klang Valley alone, at least some 2,000 e-hailing drivers sit for the test weekly and we receive overwhelming response from those want to participate in the e-hailing business activities. We don’t see any problem and by the year-end, we expect all the e-hailing drivers will obtain the PSV licence,” he said at a press conference after the RTD and Media engagement programme here yesterday.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Shaharuddin said the registration for the new vehicles in Labuan has recorded an increase to 1,577 units from January to Oct 24, compared to only 2, 375 vehicles throughout last year.

“This shows the registration exercise for new vehicles in Labuan is carried out continuously, and we want all these vehicles are in compliance with, and in accordance to the road safety requirements and law.

He said for the same period, a total of 1, 801 new drivers have also successfully obtained their licences. — Bernama