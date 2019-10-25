Fama to establish middlemen register next year

A farmer works in a paddy field in Sekinchan May 3, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) is expecting to establish a middlemen register by the middle of next year, with the aim of preventing unscrupulous individuals from taking advantage of farmers.

Fama chairman Ishak Ismail said the move will require middlemen to register with the agency as authorised marketers in accordance with the Fama Act 1965.

“There are some irresponsible middlemen who have bullied our farmers, taking the opportunity to raise prices so that goods sold to consumers are double the amount paid when they were purchased from farms,” he told reporters after launching the My Best Buy 2.0 programme near here today.

The register, Ishak said, will enable Fama to identify marketers, store information about them and monitor their business activities.

The move will also strengthen the engagement between middlemen and the agency, while enabling the former to attend professional training provided by Fama.

The agency is currently deliberating on action that can be taken against middlemen who flout regulations, the chairman said, adding that Fama will undertake various awareness-raising initiatives to ensure that relevant parties will only engage with registered middlemen.

Today's programme which features the sale of agricultural and other products, is organised once a month at 200 locations across the country.