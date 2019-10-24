So what is Cleo International, the firm that caused a stir on social media over its meeting with Syed Saddiq?

The woman dressed in a peach-coloured kebaya is Nur Fathiah (second right) who currently goes by the moniker ‘Cleopatra’ on her Instagram account, is one of Cleo International’s two directors. — Picture via Instagram/cleopatra_x3

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 ― A meeting between local e-sports powerhouse Orange E-Sports and Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman earlier this week has thrown the spotlight on Cleo International Sdn Bhd, the firm that led the delegation.

Observers in the local e-sports industry were particularly curious that Orange would partner the little-known company, as well as its prominent role in leading “a holistic youth driven initiative that included e-sports amongst other core youth development pillars.”

Malay Mail’s check with the Companies Commission of Malaysia showed that Cleo International is an entity that is barely one week old.

Up until October 16, it was known as Mideast Peak Sdn Bhd and was incorporated in December 2016.

Based in Shah Alam, Selangor, the company listed itself as first and foremost a transport and logistics service provider.

It also listed itself as a general trading company that handles imports, exports as well as provides consultancy and management services.

Cleo International has two partners who hold equal shares in the company: Amr Kais Abdulwahed Thabet and Nour Aref Abdulgabar Thabet.

Harian Metro reported yesterday that the woman who led the delegation at the meeting with Syed Saddiq has been identified by her ex-husband Datuk Nasir Yaacob as Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, 25.

Nasir, 46, is an entrepreneur involved in foreign exchange, among others. His lavish wedding with Nur Fathiah, then known as “Datin Anna Dean”, in September 2016 was covered by Mingguan Malaysia, the Sunday edition of the now-defunct Utusan Malaysia.

Nur Fathiah currently goes by the moniker “Cleopatra” on her Instagram account, and was referred to as such by Orange E-sports in its statement to Malay Mail last Tuesday.

She is one of Cleo International’s two directors. The other is one Mohamad Shahid A. Samad, 42, who shares the same residential address as her.

Nur Fathia received brickbats from some members of the public after a video of the meeting went viral on social media; there were (now-debunked) claims that she is Syed Saddiq’s personal assistant, a transwoman, and that she received a major contract from the ministry.

Orange’s parent company Esports Business Network Sdn Bhd (EBN) told Malay Mail it was invited to the meeting by Cleo International to introduce a youth initiative to the Youth and Sports Ministry.

It further explained that its role in the meeting was solely to discuss the e-sports planning and execution part of the programme, and it holds no further role in the project aside from being the service provider of the e-sports pillar.

“Addressing other allegations, EBN and its entities confirm that Cleo International Sdn Bhd and Cleopatra is not a shareholder in the group nor employed by the group in any capacity,” it said.

Malay Mail has contacted Nur Fathiah through her social media account for comments but has yet to hear back from her.