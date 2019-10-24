DAP disciplinary chief: We won GE14 together, Syed Saddiq’s ultimatum unwarranted

Chong said today that his committee has already started the process to deal with the complaint against Ronnie Liu. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Oct 24 — DAP’s Chong Chieng Jen chided Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Youth wing today following the latter’s ultimatum to discipline central executive committee member Ronnie Liu over a commentary critical of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Chong, who is the party’s disciplinary committee chairman, said that an open attack by the wing and its chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman against fellow ally DAP was unwarranted, considering they are part of the same pact that won the 14th general election together.

“As such, the disciplinary committee wishes to put on record our dismay over the ultimatum issued by Armada chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and his team which is most unwarranted and should not be repeated,” he said in a statement, referring to the wing.

“We have all worked hard to win the 14th general election and form this government not on our own but made possible by the strong people of Malaysia.

“Let us channel our energy and effort to deliver the reforms which we have promised to make Malaysia a better and stronger country instead of being distracted by indiscipline and immaturity within the Pakatan Harapan coalition,” Chong added.

Chong also insisted that DAP will not compromise should any member break ranks, and it will deal with the matter internally.

“We have a high standard of discipline and our internal procedure to enforce such discipline,” he said.

He also added that while the public can lodge a complaint against DAP members, outsiders should not dictate the manner or set the timeframe of how it acts against the alleged offenders.

On October 21, Liu wrote an opinion piece calling Dr Mahathir a “paper tiger” and added that Bersatu would be the biggest loser in the event of a snap election as the other coalition partners could forego the party.

In response, Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq warned yesterday that his wing will openly attack DAP and its leaders unless it takes action against Liu.

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke then said he would refer Liu to the committee immediately as he considered the latter’s actions to be destabilising to the ruling coalition and potentially harmful to the alliance.

